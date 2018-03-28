Following its announcement on Tuesday in conjunction with its proposed return of capital by way of a B share scheme, Great Portland Estates confirmed that the redemption of the B shares issued under the scheme would occur on Wednesday. The FTSE 250 firm said it expected that shareholders entitled to receive payments in respect of the proceeds from the redemption of the B shares would receive such payment by 13 April. Great Portland had initially announced on 25 January that it intended to return ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...