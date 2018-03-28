

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday after U.S. technology shares came under heavy selling pressure overnight on concerns about tighter industry regulations. Trade-related tensions also kept investors nervous.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 44.36 points or 1.40 percent to 3,122.29 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 2.4 percent at 30,059 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell sharply, with the overnight sell-off in big U.S tech companies and price adjustments on ex-dividend trades weighing on markets. The Nikkei average fell 286.01 points or 1.34 percent to 21,031.31 while the broader Topix index closed 1.02 percent lower at 1,699.56.



Chipmaker Advantest tumbled 3.4 percent while peer Tokyo Electron lost 4.4 percent. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Daiwa Securities, Inpex, Japan Petroleum and Nissan Motor declined 1-3 percent. Panasonic Corp plunged 5.1 percent after U.S. authorities opened a probe into fatal Tesla crash.



Australian shares fell notably in thin trade, taking the lead from sharp overnight declines on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 42.80 points or 0.73 percent to 5,789.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 44.50 points or 0.75 percent at 5,899.20.



Mining giant Rio Tinto fell over 1 percent after selling its remaining Australian coal asset to private equity manager EMR Capital and Indonesia's Adaro Energy Tbk for US$2.25 billion. BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group, South32, Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search declined 1-5 percent after a fall in copper, oil and iron prices overnight.



The big four banks ended down between 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent while technology stocks like Xero and Altium fell around 2 percent each.



South Korea's Kospi average tumbled 32.77 points or 1.34 percent to 2,419,29 after the release of disappointing GDP data. GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Bank of Korea said today.



That follows the 1.4 percent gain in the third quarter. On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 2.8 percent - slowing from 3.8 percent in the three months prior.



New Zealand shares fell sharply as shares of dairy companies tumbled on concerns over competition from Nestle in China. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slumped 120.04 points or 1.41 percent to 8,388.08 while shares of A2 Milk Co and Synlait Milk plummeted 6.5 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



Pay-TV company Sky Network Television lost nearly 8 percent after reports that it is likely to miss out on the broadcast rights for next year's Rugby World Cup.



The activity outlook in New Zealand showed modest improvement in March, the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed with an index score of 21.8, up from 20.4 in February.



India's Sensex was down half a percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was declining 0.2 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan were down more than 1 percent each.



U.S. stocks fell overnight amid huge declines in technology and financial shares. A report showing an unexpected deterioration in consumer confidence in March also weighed on markets. The Dow dropped 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 lost 1.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped as much as 2.9 percent.



