Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2018) - C21 Investments Inc. (TSXV: CXXI.H) ("C21" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its Form 2A Listing Statement (the "Form 2A") with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), and is waiting for initial comments to complete the Form 2A for final approval to list C21's common shares on the CSE. On March 21, 2018, the Company filed its audited financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2018.

Convertible Debenture Private Placement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered, convertible debenture private placement (the "Financing") (refer to Press Release January 29, 2018). In accordance with the provisions of the subscription agreements received, on March 26, 2018 the Company issued convertible debentures in the total principal amount of C$33,500,000 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures are convertible into common shares (the "Conversion Shares") at a conversion price of C$1.00 per Conversion Share, subject to the Company being fully listed for trading on the CSE.

Upon the Company receiving final approval to list its common shares on the CSE, the Debentures will be forced to convert into a total of 33,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Converted Shares").

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid a total of $ 765,795 cash as finder's fees, and issued non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for the purchase of up to 1,162,045 common shares of the Company. The Warrants are exercisable at C$1.00 per share commencing on the date of listing of the Company on the CSE, and will expire on March 25, 2019.

The Converted Shares and any shares that may be issued on exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on July 27, 2018, and will be subject to such further restrictions on resale as may apply under applicable foreign securities laws.

Following conversion of the Debentures, the Company will have approximately 39,479,695 common shares issued and outstanding.

Four Insiders (the "Related Parties") directly subscribed for a total of $2,225,000 from the Financing, which increased those Related Parties' pro rata shareholdings in the Company (the "Related Party Transaction"). All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, have determined that the fair market value of the Conversion Shares when issued and the consideration paid is reasonable and, with the value of the Related Party Transaction being less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization post-conversion, is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission's Rule 61-501.

About C21 Investments

C21 is company in the process of closing definitive agreements with cannabis companies in Oregon and Maine, U.S. and is in active discussions to acquire additional, existing cannabis operations in the U.S. The C21 strategy is to acquire existing cannabis operations of high quality, with experienced management teams in place. C21 will own and operate a vertically integrated cannabis business in markets where it can own and operate grow facilities, processing, bakery operations, branded products, and a retail dispensary distribution network, allowing C21 to report top line revenues and compete aggressively in the rapidly growing cannabis market.

Robert Cheney, CEO, President, Director

