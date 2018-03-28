CapMan Oyj: CapMan Plc: Managers' transactions

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 March 2018 at 11.30 a.m. EEST

CapMan Plc: Managers' transactions

Based on the notification requirement in Article 19 of MAR Mari Simula has notified that she has completed the following transaction:



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Simula, Mari

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: CapMan Oyj

LEI: 743700498L5THNQWVL66

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700498L5THNQWVL66_20180327223604_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-03-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000071444

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 28,634 Unit price: .95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 28,634 Volume weighted average price: .95 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-03-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009377

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 39,776 Unit price: .55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 39,776 Volume weighted average price: .55 EUR

CAPMAN PLC

Katariina Kataja

Manager, Communications & IR

CapMan

www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/)



CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today 118 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

