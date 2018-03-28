

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders declined for the first time in four months in January, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Industrial orders fell a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 4.6 percent rise in December.



Domestic demand decreased 6.4 percent over the month and export orders slid by 1.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, orders advanced an unadjusted 9.6 percent in January, well above the 4.1 percent gain in the prior month.



Data also showed that industrial turnover dropped 2.8 percent monthly in January, in contrast to a 2.5 percent increase in December.



Annually, industrial sales grew at a slower pace of 5.3 percent, following a 7.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX