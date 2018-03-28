

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 27-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,571,707.96 12.0637



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,606,211.17 16.985



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,368,241.73 21.1517



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,697,038.10 19.697



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,423,197.33 10.8464



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6600000 USD 71,901,572.87 10.8942



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,699,561.43 12.52



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 416,828.80 13.8897



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,151,538.10 16.0829



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 15,975,977.63 16.2854



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,033,564.77 10.8338



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 53,354,760.78 16.938



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 45,949,470.97 18.7549



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 56,286,408.33 17.4655



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,514,386.92 14.8179



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 27/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 3,963,744.06 15.2452



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 341192 EUR 5,658,587.99 16.5848



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,316,270.02 18.2815



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,560,953.19 16.2312



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 15,945,470.36 10.3542



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,274,207.58 18.2004



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,139,462.84 20.1836



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,466,544.69 20.6807



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 27/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,417,329.96 18.2258



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,695,340.19 18.2251



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,344,910.12 13.1035



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,317,978.53 19.085



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,610,467.24 16.3978



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,851,402.11 11.0402



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,849,613.50 20.6901



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13437000 USD 220,718,113.25 16.4261



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,081,964.19 17.7173



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,348,736.75 5.1771



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 30,854,104.28 18.352



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,015,060.21 15.6163



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,811,047.96 13.9311



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 399,180.32 17.6707



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 327,666.61 20.4792



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 10,842,957.29 20.8518



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,566,998.34 19.3338



