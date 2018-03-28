Šiauliai, Lietuva, 2018-03-28 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 27 March 2017 the board of AB "Gubernija" and general manager Vijoleta Dunauskiene resigned from the office. Before the resignation of the board, it elected a new general manager Algirdas Ciburys. These changes in the management of the Company were executed in the course of implementation of transaction closure conditions of AB "Gubernija" shares purchase transaction, on the basis of which AB "MV Group Production" gained 94.21%. Company shares.





Gubernija AB General Manager Algirdas Ciburys +370-41-591900