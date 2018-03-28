Press release: Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation

Press Release

Brussels, 28 March 2018



Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation

Orange Belgium and Orange Polska announced today that they signed an agreement with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, and Vlocity, a leading industry cloud company. Salesforce and Vlocity will help Orange achieve business agility faster and reduce time to market by leveraging cloud-based solutions across Orange's digital and assisted channels.

Given today's digital landscape, it has become imperative for Orange to strengthen its position in mobile and convergence markets with a customer-centric focus. Thanks to the expertise of Salesforce and Vlocity, Orange can further improve the quality of its customer experience by introducing a robust omnichannel experience for its customers. In addition, Orange sales teams and channel partners will be able to sell new innovative products and services smarter, helping them go the extra mile for Orange customers.

Orange Belgium continues to digitalise the Orange customer journey

"Orange Belgium continues its digital transformation. Next to renewing certain levels of our order management, we will now start strengthening our CRM capabilities and unifying our digital channels. With this perspective in mind, we partnered up with Vlocity and Salesforce," said Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium. "We chose Salesforce and Vlocity because they demonstrate advantages on multiple fronts, including speed to deployment, accelerated time-to-market and streamlined service delivery. This collaboration will indeed enable us to further digitise our customer journey and to be even more relevant to our customers, who remain at the heart of the Orange Belgium strategy."

Orange Polska takes a significant step in its digital transformation

"Orange Polska is moving a step further in its digital transformation. Having reached a significant level of consolidation of its digital and sales channels, Orange Polska now aims to offer a differentiating customer experience." said Jean-François Fallacher. CEO of Orange Polska. "We choose Vlocity and Salesforce for their deployment speed but also for their advanced products and journey management capabilities. This partnership will enable us to meet our customers' expectations for simple, transparent, easy-to-use and easy-to-manage offers. Innovation and customer experience are significant cornerstones of the Orange strategy."

Salesforce and Vlocity empower Orange to fully engage in digital transformation

"By embracing the cloud, Orange has taken an important step in its core mission to achieve outstanding customer connectivity and make its services easier to access and sell," says Jo Buvens, Country Manager Salesforce Belgium and Luxembourg. "We're thrilled to be working with Vlocity on this important project. By leveraging Vlocity's industry specific cloud solutions and omnichannel applications, Orange can now fully engage in its digital transformation."

"We're incredibly excited about this opportunity to join forces with Salesforce to provide Orange with the industry-focused digital software that they need to transform the way they do business," said Dominic Dinardo, EVP and Managing Director EMEA, Vlocity. "We're thrilled to be selected as Orange's digital transformation technology and look forward to helping Orange capture more value from the cloud, reach more customers, sell smarter and sell more efficiently."

Vlocity Communications takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud and includes comprehensive Enterprise Product Catalog, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote), Contract Management, Retail Clienteling and Order Management functionality, and a comprehensive library of pre-built sales, service and billing inquiry management processes. Engineered specifically for communications service providers, Vlocity Communications conforms to TM Forum industry standards, and integrates flexibly with third-party systems through pre-built APIs and web services. For more information on Vlocity Communications, pleaseclick here (https://vlocity.com/industries/communications).

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks ofsalesforce.com (http://salesforce.com/), inc.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com (https://www.salesforce.com/).

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com (https://www.salesforce.com/), or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About Vlocity

Vlocity, a Forbes Cloud 100 company and strategic Salesforce ISV, delivers industry-specific cloud and mobile software that embed digital, omnichannel processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM company, Vlocity is one of Salesforce's fastest growing partners. Vlocity Industry Cloud Apps embed industry-specific functionality, best practices and business processes for the Communications & Media, Insurance & Financial Services, Health Insurance, Energy and Public Sector industries. Vlocity enables companies to achieve faster business agility and time to value from the cloud across digital and traditional channels. Learn more at www.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity.

About Orange Polska

Orange Polska is Poland's leading telecommunication provider, operating in all segments of the telecom market. We have the largest technical infrastructure in Poland, enabling us to provide services and convergent offers based on cutting-edge technologies, including fiber internet, 4G/LTE mobile data transmission and 4K TV. We invest intensely in both mobile and fixed networks, our ambition is to cover more than 5 million households in Poland with fiber by the end of 2020. Our mobile 4G/LTE network now covers almost the entire population of Poland.

Orange Polska is one of the most socially committed companies in the country. The programs of Orange Foundation counteract digital exclusion and develop digital skills.

Orange Polska is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are part of the global Orange Group.

More information on: https://www.orange.pl (https://www.orange.pl/); follow us on Twitter: @Orange_Polska (https://twitter.com/Orange_Polska)

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments. Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises. Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL). More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

