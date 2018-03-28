The German Machine Vision company is now represented with a France subsidiary, VITRONIC France SAS

VITRONIC Dr.-Ing. Stein Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH is pleased to announce the opening of its new subsidiary in France. VITRONIC France SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of VITRONIC Germany, is established as service and sales office to serve the French and Southern European markets.

Colleagues from the new subsidiary VITRONIC France SAS (Photo: Business Wire)

The company is located in Rungis, in the southern Paris metro area, near to Orly airport.

The new CEO, Mr. Gilles Moussion, will lead the subsidiary with focus on expanding and strengthening VITRONIC's three strategic business sectors Logistics and Industrial Automation as well as Traffic Technology.

Dr.-Ing. Norbert Stein, Owner and General Manager of VITRONIC Group, explains the step into the neighboring European country, "France has always been an important market for our products and we are committed to serve our customers in France and Southern Europe better and faster through our subsidiary, VITRONIC France SAS. The cultural, linguistic, and not least, geographical proximity are of great importance for the relation to our large French customer base."

Within 2018, VITRONIC France SAS will be gradually building up its capacity to suit customers in all three business sectors and will carry out all sales and services activities over the territory.

VITRONIC is a world leader in industrial machine vision. The owner-managed group of companies develops innovative products and customized solutions in the growth industries of industrial automation, logistics automation and traffic technology.

With more than 30 years of experience VITRONIC offers a unique portfolio of systems and software, covering image- and sensor-based quality inspection, identification, traffic enforcement as well as tolling. Our customer base includes renowned brands such as BMW, Daimler, DHL, UPS, IBM, Toll Collect, Fresenius and Sanofi as well as public authorities and ministries.

VITRONIC inspection systems significantly contribute to improving quality and efficiency in industrial production. In logistics centers and cargo airports worldwide, VITRONIC's auto ID solutions provide complete process control and transparency in the identification and processing of shipments.

In the traffic technology sector, VITRONIC offers high-performance technologies to ensure increased road safety and improve traffic flow.

Since its founding in 1984, VITRONIC has grown continuously and is currently represented by about 1000 employees on four continents. VITRONIC offers support to international customers through its subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, as well as through a global network of sales and service partners.

VITRONIC systems are developed and manufactured at the company's headquarters in Wiesbaden. In 2016, the VITRONIC group generated total revenue of over 150 million euros.

