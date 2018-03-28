Obuv Rossii Group, ranked among top two Russian footwear retailers1, will launch its own data center in Moscow implementing the program of regional data processing centers launching. The Group started to carry out the project in early March. All works connected with purchasing, installation and testing of the equipment for the data center will be completed within several months. The new data processing center will reach its full capacity by the autumn-winter season of 2018. The Company will also increase the capacity of the central DPC in Novosibirsk and of the regional DPC in Khabarovsk (the Far East). The total investments in the project, including the data center in Moscow, will exceed RUB 40 mln.

In October 2017, Obuv Rossii held an IPO on Moscow Exchange and has been actively developing its retail chain implementing its investment program: in 2017 it grew by 83 stores. The Company intends to maintain further high chain growth rates: in 2018, it plans to open 100 stores. The Company is already well presented in Siberia, in the Urals region and in the Far East, having plans to expand its chain presence in the western part of Russia.

"Our stores operate in all time zones; we are developing omni-channel sales and the line of additional services for customers, which requires a high level of IT system integration and ensuring their 24-hour service capability," says Dmitry Karpenko, IT director of Obuv Rossii Group. "Three DPC located in different regions (Moscow-Novosibirsk-Khabarovsk) will enable the Group to provide uninterruptible 24/7/365 online operating mode independently of time zones, enhance our IT system flexibility, mobility, scalability and failure tolerance and, as a result, business efficiency."

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain ranked among top two Russian footwear retailers. The Group is the leader of the mid-price segment of the shoe market. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

1 In terms of the number of stores in 2017, according to Discovery Research Group

