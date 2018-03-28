London stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday, taking their cue from a selloff on Wall Street led by the technology sector. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6% to 6,956.75, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1419 and 0.1% lower versus the dollar at 1.4141. Stocks in the US suffered heavy losses on Tuesday, with Facebook under the cosh as it emerged that chief executive Mark Zuckerberg would testify before Congress following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. This led to some of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...