Food packing business Hilton Food posted a 13% jump in full-year profit on Wednesday as volumes increased, in part thanks to recent acquisitions and joint ventures. In the year to the end of December 2017, adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £37.4m from £33.2m the year before, with revenue up 10.1% to £1.36bn and volume 10.4% higher at 303,811 tonnes. The company completed the £81m acquisition of UK-based fish processor Seachill back in November and since the year-end it has agreed to ...

