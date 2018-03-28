The Gambling Commission has fined Skybet £1m for failing to protect vulnerable consumers. The watchdog said on Wednesday that the failures related to Skybet customers who had self-excluded from gambling. This is when consumers who feel they are having trouble controlling their gambling request that the operator refuse their service. The commission found that weakness in Skybet's self-exclusion facilities meant that 736 self-excluded customers were able to open and use duplicate accounts to ...

