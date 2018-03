Šiauliai, Lietuva, 2018-03-28 11:18 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB "Gubernija" (Company) received notification regarding transaction with companies shares, by which AB "MV Group Production", legal entity code 132082782, acquired 15 196 239 number of Company shares which constitute 94,21 % of all shares (voting rights) in the authorized capital of the Company shares.



Gubernija AB General Manager Algirdas Ciburys +370-41-591900