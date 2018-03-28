Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-28 / 11:00 *E.ON publishes video on YouTube and offers free download* It's music to our ears! The Baltic Sea wind farm Arkona is the inspiration for a song about wind energy. E.ON today released the video for the song "Mitten im Wind". This makes Arkona the first wind farm for which a piece of music is dedicated. The song was written by the Berlin artist Roland "Rollo" Maier. His style is rooted in that of the Pomeranian coast. The stadium song of FC Hansa Rostock is also sung by the coastal rocker. But how did the wind hit come about? "I didn't know much about offshore wind farms and the Arkona project. Then I met the guys who are building the wind farm in the Baltic Sea. Cool guys. Awesome project. I thought something amazing was going on," said Rollo about the creative process. The result is a German song which has what it takes to become an Energiewende anthem. In the press release of a record company, it would perhaps read: "With his smoky, rocking voice, Rollo skilfully serves the genres rock and pop." E.ON says: Just enjoy the great music! "It's not written anywhere that we are only allowed to supply technical innovations," says Holger Matthiesen, director of the Arkona project. "The chemistry was right from the very first moment. So we sealed the sealed on the same day at the harbour festival in Sassnitz." E.ON offers the video and song on its YouTube channel and as a free download our website. YouTube: https://youtu.be/H1M3wJtjdG8 [1] www.eon.com: Mitten im Wind [2] *About the song:* Lyrics & vocals: Roland "Rollo" Maier Music & Production: Marvin Funcke *About the video:* Production: mindnapped GmbH Director & Cinematographer: Alexander Lorenz Camera Assistant: Gesine Mulsow Drone imagery: Steffen Schuck Cut: Ismail Temizyurek Producer: Patrick Piffczyk End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Entertainment 2018-03-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 669725 2018-03-28 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1a37882d952c34faf31c75a461dcc902&application_id=669725&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b5122864d69e5913d230a0b90139901&application_id=669725&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

