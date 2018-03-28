The French power utility said it aims to become the European leader in this market. The new plan will entail all market segments, but will primarily focus on the residential sector.A few months after it announced a plan to install around 30 GW of solar by 2030, France's power utility, EDF has now said it also intends to become a market leader for storage in Europe. The energy giant said in a press release it intends to deploy around 10 GW of storage capacity by 2035. This would imply, the company added, a total investment of about €8 billion. The plan includes all market segments, although the ...

