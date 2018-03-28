

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Wednesday after U.S. technology shares came under heavy selling pressure overnight on privacy concerns and on worries about tighter industry regulations. Trade-related tensions also kept investors nervous.



The benchmark DAX was down 185 points or 1.54 percent at 11,786 in opening deals after rallying around 1.6 percent on Tuesday.



Chipmaker Infineon dropped 2.3 percent while banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank lost 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, after German 10-year government bond yields fell below 0.5 percent for the first time since early January.



Daimler lost 2 percent after the automaker said that accounting changes will result in a changed outlook for its Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Buses units.



Biotech firm Evotec declined 2.3 percent on reporting a decline in 2017 net income.



Volkswagen shed 1.8 percent on a Bloomberg report that its fiscal affairs in Luxembourg are under scrutiny from the European Union watchdogs.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to improve in April, survey data from the market research group GfK showed. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose unexpectedly by 0.1 point to 10.9 in April. The score was forecast to fall to 10.7.



