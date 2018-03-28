

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after U.S. technology shares came under heavy selling pressure overnight on privacy concerns and on worries about tighter industry regulations. Trade-related tensions also kept investors nervous.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 63 points or 1.23 percent at 5,053 in opening deals after rising 1 percent in the previous session.



Banks BNP Paribas,Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down 1-2 percent.



Food products firm Danone slid half a percent after it has sold a total of 24.60 million shares of Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., for an aggregate amount of JPY 175 billion, representing 1.3 billion euros.



Aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation dropped about 1 percent as the exercise of the option for the purchase of 12 additional Rafale fighters for Qatar came into effect.



In economic releases, France's consumer sentiment remained stable in March, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer confidence index held steady at 100 in March, matching economists' expectations.



