

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced the U.K. Court of Appeal dismissed Edwards Lifesciences' appeal and upheld a prior court decision that Edwards' Sapien 3 device infringes Boston Scientific patent. Separately, Boston Scientific said it plans to appeal the U.S. Patent Office's recent Inter Partes Review finding that certain claims of the the company's U.S. patent 8,992,608 asserted against Edwards are invalid.



Boston Scientific currently offers the ACURATE neo Aortic Valve System in key European markets. The company is also seeking CE mark application for the next-generation valve system, the ACURATE neo2, and intends to commercialize the new valve later in the current year as well as begin a pivotal clinical study for U.S. regulatory filing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX