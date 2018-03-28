Major upgrades to Unified Security Service (USS) platform, bring comprehensive protection against high-volume enterprise data threats through single pane of glass

CensorNettoday announced a new version of its flagship Unified Security Service (USS) which integrates sophisticated threat protection with smart authentication in a single cloud platform. The new technology brings together more advanced countermeasures with a new UI, making it easier for security teams to protect against insider threats and cyber criminals without having to navigate disparate solutions.

CensorNet's USS was recently named by Gartner in their first ever Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, which highlighted its combination of CASB, SWG, email security, MFA as a well-suited product for mid-size companies. It provides a single platform for email security, CASB, web-based threat protection and contextual authentication.

The new platform has been designed to address the growing problem of overburdened security teams facing increasing volumes of threat data and associated vendor bloat, without sacrificing technological sophistication. The unique cloud architecture is flexible and can be rapidly deployed across organisations of all sizes.

To reflect the growing usage of cloud services in the enterprise, one of the major modifications includes a new CASB API mode designed to provide far deeper integration with storage applications such as Box, Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive. This allows security teams visibility of malicious or negligent employee activity using file upload analysis, DLP scanning and the detection of both traditional and emerging cloud-based malware.

The new UX also provides security teams with an enhanced reporting function, letting them drill deeper down into attack data. Not only will this allow for faster detection and greater visibility of threats, but it also enables better management reporting.

For easier deployment and management, USS now also offers enhanced multi-tenancy capabilities for inheriting configuration across accounts and an improved rule building ability. This allows MSPs to work with multiple customers from a secure single point.

Ed Macnair, CEO of CensorNet, said: "The threat landscape changes at a breakneck pace, as soon as one new risk is shut down, five more appear. For this reason, those responsible for security are often overwhelmed by the volume and frequency of threats they face. It only takes one successful attempt for a data breach to occur.

"The updates to USS are a reflection of this. We give people the ability to see and defend against the most commonplace cyber threats against their enterprise data and systems, in a single easy to use platform."

The new features are immediately available to the user upon login, with no need for migration, and changes consolidated across both versions immediately. For more information visit www.censornet.com

About CensorNet

CensorNet, the complete cloud security company, helps organizations to effectively manage and control the use of cloud applications in their business. The company provides a unified and multi-layered approach to securing the cloud via its purpose built, multi-functional cloud security platform that delivers integrated web security, email security, CASB and adaptive multi-factor authentication. This provides organizations with security-focused visibility and control over user access, data and assets to allow access while controlling outcomes and allows organizations to address the security, audit, compliance and productivity issues associated with the use of cloud applications and devices. CensorNet enables organizations to control Shadow IT, safely implement BYOD initiatives and protect from cyber threats. With more than 4000 customers and over 1.3 million users worldwide, the company is headquartered in Basingstoke, UK and has further offices in Austin, US; Copenhagen, Denmark and Munich, Germany. For more information, visit www.censornet.com

