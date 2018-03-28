

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Wednesday, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street and in Asia after technology stocks plunged on privacy concerns and on worries about tighter industry regulations. Trade-related tensions also kept investors nervous.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 47 points or 0.67 percent at 6,954 in late opening deals after rallying around 1.6 percent on Tuesday.



Melrose Industries shed 0.7 percent. The company said that it fully stands behind its plan to work for the improvement of not only GKN, but the U.K. economy as well.



Shire jumped as much as 18 percent after Japan's Takeda said it is 'considering making an approach' to buy the Irish drugmaker.



Telecom company BT Group dropped 0.3 percent after regulator Ofcom published a final statement on their recent U.K. Wholesale Local Access Market Review.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX