

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity continue to expand strongly in March, though at the weakest pace in ten months, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 58.0 in March from 59.2 in February. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output, new orders and exports all increased at the slowest rates in 17 months.



The rate of job creation eased to a five-month low, but remained historically strong.



On the price front, input price inflation slowed to a seven-month low and output prices also rose at a slower pace.



