Correction refers to clearing, segment and market segment marked in bold below.



On request of Immunovia AB, company registration number 556730-4299, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from April 3, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that Immunovia AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North.



The company has 17,318,059 shares as per today's date.[1]



Short Name: IMMNOV ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of ordinary shares to be listed: 17,318,059 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0006091997 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 115966 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 200,192 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care -----------------------------------



[1] See prospectus page 61 (Sw. version)