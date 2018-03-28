Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 28.03.2018 / 12:15 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on March 27, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM. The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: Date of transaction: 20 March 2018 Person obliged to notify: S. Goldstein Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861 Place of residence: Essen Distribution in numbers Ty- Number of Number of Ca- Vo- Manner of Sett- Ex- pe shares voting rights pi- tin- disposal le- pl- of tal g ment an- sha- in- rig- at- re te- hts io- res- n t Bea- 18.849.613,00 18.849.613,00 Re- Re- Indirectly(Coope- Phy- rer al al ratieve Activum si- sha- SG Fund III cal re Investments Deli- U.A., very Cooperatieve Formart Investments U.A., Cooperatieve ASG Fund V Investments U.A.) Distribution in percentages Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly holding real potential real potential Capital 50,96% 0,00% 0,00% 50,96% 0,00% interest Voting 50,96% 0,00% 0,00% 50,96% 0,00% rights Distribution in numbers (short) Number of shares Manner of disposal Distribution in percentages (short) Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55118 28.03.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. Baumstraße 25 45128 Essen Deutschland Internet: www.instone.de Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 669829 28.03.2018

ISIN NL0012757355

