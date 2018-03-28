Arbuthnot Banking Group, the holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co and an 18.6% shareholder in Secure Trust Bank, announced an increase in underlying profit of 91% in its results for the 2017 calendar year on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said its profit before tax for the year reached £7.0m, compared to £0.2m in the prior year, with underlying profit before tax rising to £7.7m from £4.0m. Its operating income increased by 32% to £54.6m, while earnings per share surged to 43.9p from ...

