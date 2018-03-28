Premier Oil has been awarded Block 30 in the Sureste Basin and Blocks 11 and 13 in the Burgos Basin, in Mexico's Round 3.1 held in Mexico City on 27 March, it announced on Wednesday. The London-listed firm said it, together with its joint venture partners DEA - the operator at 40% - and Sapura Energy at 30%, was awarded Block 30 in the shallow water Sureste basin, which it described as a "proven and prolific" hydrocarbon province in the Gulf of Mexico. It said Block 30 was located directly to ...

