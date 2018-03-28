Air China issued its annual results for the 2017 calendar year on Wednesday, with revenue rising 7.71% to CNY 124.03bn (£13.93bn) year-on-year. The majority-state-owned airline, which has shares listed in Hong Kong and London, said air traffic revenue totalled CNY 115.38bn, representing a 7.53% improvement, while other operating revenue rose 10.19% to CNY 8.65bn. Its profit after tax was CNY 8.64bn, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.38%. The Air China board recommended the payment of a ...

