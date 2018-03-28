

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks tumbled on Wednesday as a further fall in bond yields pulled down banking shares and technology stocks followed their U.S. and Asian peers lower on privacy concerns and on worries about tighter industry regulations. Trade-related tensions also kept investors nervous.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.9 percent at 364.39 in late opening deals after climbing 1.2 percent the previous day to rebound from one-year lows.



The German DAX was losing 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 was declining about 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent.



Chipmaker AMS fell as much as 8 percent and Infineon dropped 1.6 percent while banks Commerzbank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Barclays lost 2-3 percent.



Shire jumped as much as 18 percent after Japan's Takeda said it is 'considering making an approach' to buy the Irish drugmaker.



French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation dropped about 1 percent as the exercise of the option for the purchase of 12 additional Rafale fighters for Qatar came into effect.



German biotech firm Evotec declined 2.5 percent on reporting a decline in 2017 net income.



Daimler lost 2 percent after the automaker said that accounting changes will result in a changed outlook for its Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Buses units.



Volkswagen shed 1.8 percent on a Bloomberg report that its fiscal affairs in Luxembourg are under scrutiny from the European Union watchdogs.



In economic releases, France's consumer sentiment remained stable in March, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer confidence index held steady at 100 in March, matching economists' expectations.



German consumer confidence is set to improve in April, survey data from the market research group GfK showed. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose unexpectedly by 0.1 point to 10.9 in April. The score was forecast to fall to 10.7.



