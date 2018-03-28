

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales increased for the second straight month in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in February, following a 0.1 percent rise in January.



On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced a working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent in February, faster than the 1.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Sales of durables advanced 3.4 percent annually in February, while those of consumables dropped by 1.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX