EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.3.2018 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 29.3.2018
1 bond issued by DNA Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 29.3.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 28.3.2018 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 29.3.2018
1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 29.3.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii DNA Oyj. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=671152
