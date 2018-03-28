Paroc - First on the Market: A-class Marine Solutions for 4 mm Aluminium Constructions

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The new A60 solutions are tested and approved for 4 mm thick aluminium decks and bulkheads. Compared with the commonly used standard 6 mm aluminium structures, the weight decrease is more than 5 kg/m2 when using Paroc solution. The total weight of the construction decreases significantly, which brings huge savings in running costs. Taking into account the price of the aluminium the total cost savings are remarkable.

Paroc A60 solutions for aluminium bulkheads and decks are based on only one new technology productPAROC Marine Navis Mat 90in two thicknesses; 60 mm on decks and 70 mm on bulkheads. Design and installation is easy as the same product is used also on stiffeners, e.g. insulating thickness on decks and stiffeners is 60 mm.

Read more about PAROC Light Marine solutions.

