CIVIS Media Prize 2018 - Nominations and first prize-winners



Europe's most prestigious media prize for integration and cultural diversity is once again celebrating outstanding radio, film, TV and internet programmes. In 2018, a total of 847 programmes from 21 EU member states and Switzerland entered the Europe-wide competition. 25 programmes have been nominated. However, which programmes have won the renowned CIVIS Media Prize will only be announced on 7 June 2018 at the award ceremony in the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.



Overview of all the nominated programmes https://www.civismedia.eu/downloads/2018_civis_nominations.pdf



Five programmes each of Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF) and Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) have been nominated - other nominees include Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), France Télévisions, Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF) and RTV Slovenia. Hessischer Rundfunk (HR), Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) and Südwestrundfunk (SWR) have also managed to pick up nominations. As have Cafébabel, Killing Architects and UFA LAB. Three winners have already been announced: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg will receive the "European Young CIVIS Media Prize", while the CIVIS special awards "Football + Integration" for online and TV contributions go to Bundeszentrale für Politische Bildung and Westdeutscher Rundfunk. The exceptional journalistic achievements of "ALYOM", the Axel Springer Academy podcast, receive a commendation.



The European CIVIS Media Prize will be awarded on 7 June 2018 in a televised gala ceremony at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin. Around 400 special guests from the fields of media and politics are going to attend the award ceremony. The event will be presented by Sandra Maischberger (ARD/Das Erste).



Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Federal President of Germany, and Antonio Tajani, the President of the European Parliament, are the patrons of the CIVIS Media Prize 2018.



The CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe is awarded in several categories as European Radio-, TV-, and Online Prize. The "CIVIS Cinema Prize" is an audience award given to European feature films in German cinema. Audiences can cast their vote online between 8 and 16 May 2018.



The CIVIS Media Prize is offered by the Arbeitsgemeinschaft der Landesrundfunksanstalten in Deutschland (ARD), represented by WDR together with the Freudenberg Foundation. The media partners are ORF, SRG SSR, RTV Slovenia, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio, PHOENIX, ARTE, 3sat, Deutsche Produzenten Allianz, VFF - Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the EBU. The Integration Commissioner of the German Federal Government, the Fundamental Rights Agency of the EU (FRA) and the WDR mediagroup are cooperation partners. The CIVIS Media Prize is under the patronage of the European Parliament.



Contact: CIVIS Medienstiftung für Integration und kulturelle Vielfalt in Europa Michael Radix Tel.: 0221/277 587-0 E-Mail: info@civismedia.eu www.civismedia.eu