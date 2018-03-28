

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation accelerated slightly in February, after easing in the previous four months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 0.9 increase in January. The measure has been rising since January 2017.



Prices on the domestic market registered an increase of 3.1 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew 1.9 percent and those in the mining and quarrying sphere went up by 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent from January, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



