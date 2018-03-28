Lubrizol Presents Unique "Innovation Alliance" at ISPO 2018

CLEVELAND, March 28, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the unveiling of its unique Innovation Alliance (https://www.x4jfiber.com/innovation-alliance/) network which occurred as the recent ISPO 2018 held in Munich, Germany. This Innovation Alliance is focused on driving remarkable growth of X4zol-J, the company's revolutionary elastomeric fiber into the performance apparel market.

X4zol-J is made from a proprietary thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) resin that provides 360-degree stretch and breathability for superior apparel fit and comfort. X4zol-J is available exclusively from Lubrizol and its Innovation Alliance network, supporting circular, warp knit and denim fabrics, and seamless garments. The Innovation Alliance includes visionary industry leaders who are experts in fabric innovation and garment development, including:

Ruey Tay (http://www.rtfiber.com.tw/english/index.htm) - Circular/warp knits

Schoeller (https://www.schoeller-textiles.com/en/) - Circular/warp knits and woven fabrics

Olah, Inc. (http://olah.com/) - Cotton-rich woven fabrics (including denim)

Tefron (http://www.tefron.com/) - Seamless and bodysize garments

ChangYuan Elastan - Spinning development partner (Asia)

Stretchline (http://www.stretchline.com/) - Narrow elastics

Premiere Fibers (http://premierefibers.com/) - Spinning development partner (N. America)

Hornwood Inc (http://www.hornwoodinc.com/). - Circular/warp knits

Filix Creative Solutions

MAS Innovations

"Being an Innovation Alliance Partner aligns with the core principles of Premiere Fibers," states John Amirtharaj, president, Premiere Fibers, Inc. "We believe that collaborative development throughout the supply chain creates unique solutions, results in improved speed to market and transforms conventional vendor/client relationships into trusted partnerships."

"ISPO was the perfect venue to showcase our Innovation Alliance network as it allowed us to solidify our position as a global resource to existing customers, while exposing many new brands to a very powerful manufacturing model that drives innovation and value," notes Wesley Horne, president, Hornwood Inc.

Rob Richardson, global business director, Performance Apparel/Fibers at Lubrizol adds, "As part of our core strategy, Lubrizol collaborates with key brands, designers and industry experts to provide differentiated apparel solutions. ISPO was an ideal venue for promoting our apparel technology solutions, and the perfect platform to unveil our Innovation Alliance network. This network is the result of many years of hard work, identifying key supply chain partners that fit our vision and mission for X4zol-J, namely fabric and apparel innovation. We're proud to serve this fast-moving market alongside such a distinguished and select group of fabric, narrow elastic and garment experts that collectively can provide rapid innovation and comprehensive solutions from polymer to fiber to fabric and finally to garment."

To learn more about Lubrizol's innovative elastomeric fiber, X4zol-J, or its Innovation Alliance network, please visit www.x4jfiber.com (http://www.x4jfiber.com) or email x4j@Lubrizol.com (mailto:x4j@Lubrizol.com).

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.





All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

