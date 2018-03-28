Company Names Former Canonical and Rackspace Executive to Run EMEA Sales, Former Apcera and iWave Executive to Head Worldwide Pre- and Post-Sales

InfluxData, the modern Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced its continued expansion in EMEA to meet growing global demand for its time series database metrics and events platform, including hiring two key EMEA officials.

InfluxData has appointed former Canonical and Rackspace executive Rob Gillam as its new EMEA Sales Director. In addition, the company has named Dean Sheehan, former Apcera and iWave executive as its new Senior Director of Pre- and Post-Sales. The EMEA regional expansion comes on the heels of last month's round of $35M in funding to expand worldwide Sales, Marketing and R&D and fuel the company's rapid acceleration internationally, where it has seen a significant rise in revenue and growth.

"InfluxData has experienced a dramatic increase in demand from EMEA enterprises for our purpose-built time series platform," said Evan Kaplan, InfluxData CEO. "The demand is driven by accelerating enterprise investment in IoT and DevOps monitoring and control applications. We are pleased to add Rob and Dean to our executive team to help us rapidly expand our EMEA presence. We will rely on their expertise and experience as we work to support our existing and new customers in the region."

According to DB-Engines' latest results, InfluxData is the overwhelming worldwide market leader, with its InfluxDB user popularity ranking nearly three times more than the nearest competitor. To date the company's EMEA operations account for 40 percent of total revenue, with projections for significant growth. InfluxData is also seeing synergies with important industry organizations in-region, such as its work around IoT and the Eclipse IoT Initiative. Due to popular demand, the company has also expanded its InfluxDays event series to London set for June 14, its first InfluxDays event overseas.

The InfluxData Platform provides a comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events data, analyze the data, and act on the data via powerful visualizations and notifications. InfluxData's unique features enable customers to quickly build:

Monitoring, alerting and notification applications supporting their DevOps initiatives

IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time alerting and control

Real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data and anomaly detection

InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across industries including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and telecommunications by delivering the fastest growing Open Source Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights, data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their entire infrastructure from applications to microservices, and from systems to sensors. More than 400 customers, including Cisco Systems, Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla, have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.

Contact InfluxData EMEA

InfluxData EMEA can be reached on the web at https://www.influxdata.com/contact-sales/; or by email at sales@influxdata.com.

About Rob Gillam

Mr. Gillam is an evangelist championing open source projects such as Openstack, Ubuntu and Kubernetes to telecommunications providers and the enterprise. Prior to InfluxData, Mr. Gillam built and led the EMEA business development team at Canonical, where he promoted the adoption of private cloud within the enterprise and had notable success monetizing Openstack as the default platform for network virtualization within the Telco industry. He has also been active within the IoT community, driving awareness of open source software packaging technology aimed at addressing the security challenges presented by larger IoT installations. During his 20-year career, Mr. Gillam has also held technology sales leadership positions at Rackspace, EMC and RSA Security. He studied electronics and telecommunications at St Albans University.

About Dean Sheehan

As Senior Director of Pre- and Post-Sales, Mr. Sheehan is responsible for ensuring the successful communication and deployment of InfluxData's solutions throughout the world. Based in the UK, Mr. Sheehan is also leading the expansion of InfluxData's business throughout Europe. He has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry covering consulting, product development, product management and solution deployment throughout the retail, financial and telecom industries with significant expertise in distributed systems, transactional systems and data center automation. Mr. Sheehan has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, and an MBA from Cambridge University.

About InfluxData

InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData's more than 400 customers include Cisco, eBay, IBM and Siemens. Visit https://www.influxdata.com/. Twitter: @influxdb.

InfluxData, InfluxCloud and InfluxDB are all trademarked by InfluxData. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005424/en/

Contacts:

InfluxData

Dan Spalding, 408-960-9297

dan.spalding@influxdata.com