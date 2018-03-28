Active-Investors: Wired News - II-VI Announces Intent to Acquire CoAdna; Set to Expand Wavelength Selective Switches Portfolio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IIVI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 26, 2018, the Company, which is a leading engineered materials and optical solutions for networks Company, announced its intent to acquire CoAdna Holdings, Inc. ("CoAdna"), in a cash transaction valued at about $85 million at closing. The transaction pricing included the acquisition of CoAdna's approximately $40 million in cash. The transaction, according to the Company, is expected to close in Q3 2018, and is subject to the approval of CoAdna's shareholders, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. Based out of Sunnyvale, CA, CoAdna was founded back in 2000. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Announcement

CoAdna, according to II-VI, is a global leader in the wavelength selective switches, based on its patented LightFlow liquid crystal platform and II-VI's micro-optics. The Company's WSS modules had verified successful field deployments over the years and had been integrated alongside II-VI's optical amplifiers, optical channel monitors, and other components on ROADM line cards designed by II-VI, CoAdna, and their customers.

II-VI added that the Companies had been business partners for multiple years, where they leveraged each other's complementary products and technologies to serve the optical transport market. The Company stated that it was eager to realize the synergies to expand the WSS business over strong sales channels and shorten the time to market new products. II-VI also stated that with its manufacturing scale, unmatched vertical integration, and broad product portfolio, it was well-positioned for the growth in ROADM demand driven by metro network upgrades, new datacenter interconnect architectures, and the emerging 5G wireless infrastructure.

Under the terms of the agreement, the combined portfolio of the Company for ROADM line cards would include fixed- and flex-band 1xN WSS, tunable mux/demux, dual-chip pump lasers, passive components, arrayed-EDFAs, high-resolution optical channel monitors, and optical time domain reflectometers. The Company also specializes in design and manufacturing of fully-integrated ROADM line cards. CoAdna, according to the announcement, contribute to the joint product portfolio its OvS™ platform that features a distributed cross connect architecture for data center networking.

Company Growth Prospects

II-VI, headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, specializes in research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company currently produces a wide array of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in multiple forms, including integration with advanced software to deliver seamless performance to its customers.

On February 01, 2018, II-VI reported its operating results for Q2 FY17, ended December 31, 2017. The Company stated that its revenues and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY17 were at the top-end of its guidance, driven by a solid performance from its three segments. Each segment, according to the Company, observed an incremental growth in their end markets, and the Company's newer products accounted for more than half of the growth during the reported quarter. The Company further added that the growth markets and core markets were well-positioned to benefits as the end markets continued to mature.

II-VI reported its outlook for Q3 FY17, ending March 31, 2018. The Company expects revenues of $270 million to $285 million and EPS in the range of $0.33 - $0.40. Comparatively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the Company reported revenues of $245 million and diluted EPS of $0.35.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, II-VI's stock fell 1.73%, ending the trading session at $42.65.

Volume traded for the day: 771.17 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.64%; previous six-month period - up 7.16%; and past twelve-month period - up 8.25%

After yesterday's close, II-VI's market cap was at $2.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 32.29.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

