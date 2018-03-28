Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Hudson Pacific Properties' Quarterly Revenue Jumped 13.2%; FFO Gained 13%

Stock Monitor: Owens Realty Mortgage Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 2017, HPP's total revenue jumped 13.2% to $189.3 million from $167.2 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates by $2.15 million.

During Q4 2017, HPP's total operating expenses increased 3.7% to $145.5 million from $140.4 million for Q4 2016. The Company's income from operations increased 63.3% to $43.8 million from $26.8 million for the year earlier comparable quarter.

HPP reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $32.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q4 2017, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $22.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for Q4 2016.

HPP's FFO, including the specified items, for Q4 2017 totaled $80.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $68.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results specified items included the write-off of $0.9 million of original issuance costs associated with the repayment of $150.0 million of HPP's 5-year term loan due April 2020, and the write-off of approximately $0.2 million of original issuance costs associated with the repayment of $100.0 million of the Company's 5-year term loan due November 2020.

HPP's FFO, excluding specified items, for Q4 2017 totaled $81.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $68.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's FFO numbers topped Wall Street's estimates of $0.50 per share.

Hudson Pacific Properties' Segment Operating Results

Office Properties - During Q4 2017, total revenue from the office properties segment gained 10.9% to $171.3 million compared to $154.4 million for Q4 2016, driven by a $10.4 million increase in rental revenue to $139.2 million; a $4.9 million gain in tenant recoveries to $24.8 million; and a $1.5 million increase in parking and other revenue to $7.3 million.

For Q4 2017, the Office properties segment's operating expenses from continuing operations increased 8.0% to $56.3 million from $52.2 million for Q4 2016. Net operating income (NOI) with respect to the Company's 29 same-store office properties for the reported quarter advanced 10.2% on a GAAP basis and by 7.9% on a cash basis.

At December 31, 2017, HPP's stabilized and in-service office portfolio was 96.7% and 92.1% leased, respectively. During Q4 2017, the Company executed 53 new and renewal leases totaling 557,883 square feet.

Media and Entertainment Properties - Total revenue from the media and entertainment properties segment surged 41.7% to $18.1 million from $12.8 million for Q4 2016, primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in other property-related revenue to $7.8 million and a $2.9 million gain in rental revenue to $9.7 million.

In Q4 2017, the media and entertainment segment's operating expenses increased 38.6% to $9.8 million from $7.1 million for Q4 2016. NOI for the Company's same-store media and entertainment portfolio in the reported quarter increased by 12.9% on a GAAP basis and 15.5% on a cash basis compared to the year ago same period.

Same-store media and entertainment average percent leased for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 increased to 90.7% compared to 89.2% for the average percent leased for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2017, HPP had total assets of $6.6 billion, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $78.9 million. At December 31, 2017, the Company had $400.0 million of total capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility, of which $100.0 million had been drawn.

Major Leasing

During Q4 2017, HPP completed new and renewal leases totaling 557,883 square feet with GAAP and cash rent growth of 27.6% and 17.1%, respectively, including an extension of NFL Enterprises' 167,606-square-foot lease at 10900 and 10950 Washington through December 2023.

Dispositions

On November 16, 2017, HPP sold its 65% joint venture interest in the Pinnacle I and Pinnacle II ownership entity to certain affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. based on a $350.0 million combined sale price before credits, prorations and closing costs. The disposition resulted in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $85.1 million after credits, prorations and closing costs, and $216.0 million of consolidated debt relief. The Company used net proceeds first to repay its unsecured revolving credit facility, and then to pay down its 5-year term loan due November 2020.

HPP entered into separate agreements to sell Embarcadero Place, 2180 Sand Hill, 2600 Campus Drive (Building 6 of Peninsula Office Park), and 9300 Wilshire for an aggregate $254.8 million before credits, prorations and closing costs;

Outlook

For full year 2018, HPP is forecasting FFO in the range of $1.87 to $1.95 per diluted share, excluding specified items.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Hudson Pacific Properties' stock slightly dropped 0.19%, ending the trading session at $31.92.

Volume traded for the day: 773.86 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.50%

After yesterday's close, Hudson Pacific Properties' market cap was at $5.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 72.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.13%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Office industry.

