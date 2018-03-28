

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Optimism among Swiss financial analysts deteriorated in March, survey data from the investment bank Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator that reflects expectations of financial analysts for the economy in the coming six months, fell to 16.7 in March from 25.8 in February.



The indicator is continuing its downward trend although remaining in positive territory.



Altogether a majority of 67 percent of survey participants considers the current economic situation in Switzerland to be good. Furthermore, 57 percent of the analysts surveyed are not anticipating any change in the economic situation over the next six months.



While the expectations of a depreciation of the Swiss franc versus the euro and the US dollar have diminished, they continue to prevail in particular against the US dollar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX