On request of Railcare Group AB, company registration number 556730-7813, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from April 3, 2018.



The company has 21,901,945 shares as per today's date1.



Short Name: RAIL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of ordinary shares to be 21,901,945 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010441139 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 153508 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 2000 Industrials ---------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Insdustrial Goods & Services ----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



1See prospectus page 56 (Sw. version)