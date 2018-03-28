

Summit Therapeutics plc



('Summit', or the 'Company')



Summit Therapeutics Selected for Emerging Science Presentation at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 28 March 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces that it has been selected for an Emerging Science dual oral and poster presentation at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting taking place 21-27 April 2018 in Los Angeles, CA, US. These late-breaking presentations will feature the interim 24-week data from the PhaseOut DMD clinical trial.



Details of the presentations:



Abstract Title: Ezutromid significantly reduced muscle damage whilst maintaining utrophin in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) after 24-weeks of treatment



Authors: Francesco Muntoni, Gary Layton, Indranil Bhattacharya, Crystal Faelan, Anne C Heatherington, David Roblin, Jon Tinsley, PhaseOut DMD Study Group and Kay E Davies



Session: Emerging Science



Session Date/Time: Tuesday, 24 April 2018, 5:45-7:00pm PDT; Data Blitz presentation at 6:03pm PDT



About Summit Therapeutics



Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



