Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Loxo Oncology Completed Rolling Submission of NDA to the FDA for Larotrectinib for TRK Fusion Cancer Treatment

Rolling Submission Initiated in December 2017

On December 20, 2017, Loxo Oncology initiated submission of a rolling NDA to the FDA for larotrectinib, for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with NTRK-fusion proteins in adult and pediatric patients who require systemic therapy and who have either progressed following prior treatment or who have no acceptable alternative treatments.

Loxo Oncology's Collaboration with Bayer for Larotrectinib and LOXO-195

In November 2017, Loxo Oncology and Bayer entered into an exclusive global collaboration for the development and commercialization of larotrectinib and LOXO-195, a next-generation TRK inhibitor. Bayer and Loxo Oncology will jointly develop the two products with Loxo Oncology leading the ongoing clinical studies as well as the filing in the US, and Bayer leading ex-US regulatory activities and worldwide commercial activities. In the US, Loxo Oncology and Bayer will co-promote the products.

Bayer plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the European Union in 2018.

Companies are Committed to Working with the FDA to Bring Larotrectinib to Patients

Scott Fields, MD, Senior Vice President and Head of Oncology Development at Bayer's Pharmaceutical Division, stated that this NDA submission in the US marks an important milestone in bringing the Company one step closer to providing larotrectinib as a potential treatment option for patients with TRK fusion cancer. NTRK gene fusions, while rare, are present in various pediatric and adult cancers.

Scott added that the Company is committed to working with the FDA and the oncology community to bring larotrectinib to patients as soon as possible.

About TRK Fusion Cancer

Neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusions are chromosomal abnormalities that occur when one of the NTRK genes becomes abnormally connected to another, unrelated gene. This abnormality results in uncontrolled tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) signaling that can lead to cancer. NTRK fusions occur rarely but broadly in various adult and pediatric solid tumors, including appendiceal cancer, breast cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, colorectal cancer, GIST, infantile fibrosarcoma, lung cancer, mammary analogue secretory carcinoma of the salivary gland, melanoma, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and various sarcomas.

About Larotrectinib

Larotrectinib (LOXO-101) is an investigational oral and selective drug in clinical development for the treatment of patients across a wide range of cancers that harbor a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion. Growing research suggests that the NTRK genes, which encode for tropomyosin receptor kinases (TRKs), can become abnormally fused to other genes, resulting in growth signals that can lead to cancer in many sites of the body. Larotrectinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA.

About Loxo Oncology, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Loxo Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies with best-in-class potential.

About Bayer

Established in 1863, Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. Bayer is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Loxo Oncology's stock dropped 2.92%, ending the trading session at $113.90.

Volume traded for the day: 369.81 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.12%; previous three-month period - up 30.92%; past twelve-month period - up 146.80%; and year-to-date - up 35.31%

After yesterday's close, Loxo Oncology's market cap was at $3.56 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors