Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Lexicon Announced NDA and MAA Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults with Type-1 Diabetes

These Filings Highlight Lexicon's Strong Investment in Internally Discovered Therapies

Pablo Lapuerta, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Lexicon, expressed that the NDA and MAA submissions for sotagliflozin represent important milestones for the Company and for people in the United States and Europe who are living with the challenges of type-1 diabetes. Pablo added that these filings highlight Lexicon's strong investment in internally discovered therapies and are a culmination of the largest Phase-3 program for an oral anti-diabetic agent ever conducted in type-1 diabetes, in the broadest range of patients, resulting in the most comprehensive efficacy and safety database.

Sotagliflozin potentially will be the first oral agent in the US to be used in combination with insulin to improve glycemic control and patient outcomes

Sanofi, Lexicon Diabetes License and Collaboration Deal

In November 2015, Sanofi and Lexicon entered into a collaboration and license agreement, pursuant to which Lexicon granted Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide (excluding Japan), royalty-bearing right and license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sotagliflozin. Lexicon is responsible for all clinical development activities relating to type-1 diabetes and has exercised an exclusive option to co-promote and have a significant role, in collaboration with Sanofi, in the commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type-1 diabetes in the US Sanofi is responsible for all clinical development and commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type-2 diabetes worldwide (excluding Japan) and is solely responsible for the commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type-1 diabetes outside the US (excluding Japan).

About Type-1 Diabetes

Type-1 Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone needed to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy. Different factors, including genetics and some viruses, may contribute to Type 1 Diabetes. Although it usually appears during childhood or adolescence but can develop in adults. Its signs and symptoms can appear relatively suddenly and may include increased thirst, frequent urination, bed-wetting in children, extreme hunger, unintended weight loss, irritability, fatigue and weakness, and blurred vision.

About Sotagliflozin

Sotagliflozin (LX4211) is being developed by Lexicon for the treatment of type-1 and type-2 diabetes mellitus. Sotagliflozin is an investigational oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types-1 and-2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company that is applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology to discover and develop precise medicines for people with serious, chronic conditions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Lexicon Pharma's stock declined 1.80%, ending the trading session at $8.18.

Volume traded for the day: 415.80 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Lexicon Pharma's market cap was at $883.03 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

