sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,66 Euro		-0,03
-1,12 %
WKN: A2AR2W ISIN: US8760334081 Ticker-Symbol: GX1N 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPIMMUNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAPIMMUNE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
28.03.2018 | 11:30
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

TapImmune, Inc.: TapImmune to Present at The MicroCap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV), a leading clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with ongoing clinical trials in ovarian and breast cancer, today announced that CEO Peter Hoang will present at The MicroCap Conference, to be held April 9-10, 2018, at The Essex House in New York City.

The MicroCap Conference - TapImmune Presentation
Date: Monday, April 9, 2018
Time: 9 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Location: The Essex House, Track 1

An audio webcast will be accessible via the News and Events section of the TapImmune website: https://tapimmune.com/events. An archive of the audio will remain available for 90 days following the presentation.

About TapImmune Inc.

TapImmune Inc. is a leader in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer, with multiple Phase 2 and Phase 1b/2 clinical studies currently ongoing for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer. The company's peptide or nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic products comprise multiple naturally processed epitopes (NPEs) that are designed to comprehensively stimulate a patient's killer T-cells and helper T-cells, and to restore or further augment antigen presentation using proprietary nucleic acid-based expression systems. This unique approach can produce off-the-shelf T-cell vaccine candidates that elicit a broad-based T-cell response and can be used without respect to HLA type. The company's technologies may be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with other treatment modalities.

For additional information, visit: https://tapimmune.com/

To receive future press releases via email, please visit:
https://tapimmune.com/investors/email-alerts/

Follow us on Twitter @Tapimmune_Inc, or follow us on Facebook.

For answers to frequently asked questions, please visit our FAQs page: https://tapimmune.com/investors/frequently-asked-questions/

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

CONTACTS:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Joshua Drumm, Ph.D. (Investors)
(212) 375-2664
jdrumm@tiberend.com

David Schemelia (Media)
(212) 375-2686
dschemelia@tiberend.com

TapImmune Inc.
Aaron Santos
(904) 862-6490 ext. 102
asantos@tapimmune.com

SOURCE: TapImmune Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE