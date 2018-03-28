TapImmune, Inc.: TapImmune to Present at The MicroCap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV), a leading clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with ongoing clinical trials in ovarian and breast cancer, today announced that CEO Peter Hoang will present at The MicroCap Conference, to be held April 9-10, 2018, at The Essex House in New York City.

The MicroCap Conference - TapImmune Presentation

Date: Monday, April 9, 2018

Time: 9 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: The Essex House, Track 1

An audio webcast will be accessible via the News and Events section of the TapImmune website: https://tapimmune.com/events. An archive of the audio will remain available for 90 days following the presentation.

About TapImmune Inc.

TapImmune Inc. is a leader in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer, with multiple Phase 2 and Phase 1b/2 clinical studies currently ongoing for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer. The company's peptide or nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic products comprise multiple naturally processed epitopes (NPEs) that are designed to comprehensively stimulate a patient's killer T-cells and helper T-cells, and to restore or further augment antigen presentation using proprietary nucleic acid-based expression systems. This unique approach can produce off-the-shelf T-cell vaccine candidates that elicit a broad-based T-cell response and can be used without respect to HLA type. The company's technologies may be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with other treatment modalities.

For additional information, visit: https://tapimmune.com/

