The "Europe Data Fusion Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Fusion Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Data fusion is a process of data integration from multiple, disparate data sources to produce accurate, consistent, and more meaningful information than provided by a single data source. Data fusion is widely used in major business functions such as Information Technology (IT), sales and marketing, finance, operations, and Human Resource (HR). The growth in the HR functions is due to growing need to resolve HR process-related issues in real time and need to streamline operations across various industries.

Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Tools and Services. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Business Function, the market is segmented into Information Technology, Sales Marketing, Finance, Operations, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Type, the Data Fusion market segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail Consumer Goods, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Data Fusion market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

