With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on March 25, 2018 it has received announcement from AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shareholders, mandatory takeover bid announcers Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler about takeover bid results.



Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler after the mandatory takeover bid will own 3 043 845 shares or 12,73%.



Full announcement in Latvian attached.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=671174