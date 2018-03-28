Net Insight AB: Net Insight launches pre-packaged customer self-provisioned media network solution

Customer Provisioned Network-in-a-box eases the introduction of a media services business with unique self-service capabilities for network service providers





Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces the launch of a pre-packaged and off-the-shelf Customer Provisioned Network solution, CPN-in-a-box. The new fully integrated solution will reduce the effort required for network service providers to launch a media services business with automated self-service capabilities for static and occasional use media services.

Combining Net Insight's proven expertise in media transport and resource scheduling enables the delivery and monetization of agile, assured and orchestrated services by bringing together customer facing self-service applications, file transfer software, orchestration, network control and open APIs. Net Insight's Customer Provisioned Network solution puts the customer in control by fully automating the bookings process from order, through delivery and all the way to billing.

CPN-in-a-box makes the introduction of Net Insight's successful Customer Provisioned Network solution both faster and simpler for network service providers. With a pre-packaged off-the-shelf solution, they can now launch or expand an existing media services business in just a few days, something that has previously taken weeks or even months.

"We continue to invest significantly into our software management stack to simplify service lifecycle management in existing networks as well as virtual environments, enabling the introduction of innovative services to the market quickly," says Martin Karlsson, CTO and vice president of product portfolio at Net Insight. "CPN-in-a-box will allow customers to spring board into launching and monetizing a fully automated media transport services business."

The CPN-in-a-box package combines hardware, software and services to give service providers the benefits of a complete Customer Provisioned Network solution:

Net Insight's carrier-grade media transport platform, Nimbra, with assured service quality and service agility guaranteed at any level of network utilization.

Nimbra Vision, the network centric orchestration and management software that simplifies network operations and enables automation and self-service provisioning.

ScheduALL, providing service orchestration and resource management with clear booking, costs and revenue reports enabling customer self-service and simplified operations, resulting in operational cost savings for both the end-customer and the service provider.

Net Insight's professional services pre-stage all components to enable a faster time to market, getting this fully developed solution into production in days rather than weeks.

With a focus on reducing total cost of ownership, the package includes support and maintenance services to ensure that the investment is protected into the future.

See a live demonstration of CPN-in-a-box by visiting Net Insight's booth SU3821 at NAB 2018, 9-12 April.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Karlsson, CTO and VP Product portfolio at Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, martin.karlsson@netinsight.net (mailto:martin.karlsson@netinsight.net)





About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/)

Net Insight launches CPN-in-a-box (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2180158/841663.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

