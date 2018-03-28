The "Europe Digital Door Lock System Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Digital Door Lock System Market is expected to witness market growth of 31.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Digital door lock systems have gained popularity in the recent years, due to growing concerns about the safety and security of the personal, private, and organizational assets. Europe was the leading regional market in 2016. Better living standards among the population in the region, increasing demand in the residential segment for security purposes, and rapid adoption of technology have contributed to the growth of the technology in the region.

Report Segmentation

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Biometric and Keypad Lock.

The Biometric Type is further segmented into Fingerprint Recognition, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Recognition, Others.

Keypad Lock includes Magnetic Strip Electronic Strike Lock and Electromechanical Lock.

Based on End User, the Digital Door Lock System market segments the market into Commercial, Government, Industrial, and Residential.

Based on Countries, the Digital Door Lock System market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Digital Door Lock System Market

4. Europe Digital Door Lock System Market by End-User

5. Europe Digital Door Lock System Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Assa Abloy Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens AG

Panasonic Corporation

Nestwell Technologies

Vivint Inc.

Godrej Group (Godrej and Boyce)

Hanman International Pte Ltd.

