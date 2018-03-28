Transparent Plastics Market 137.75 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Transparent Plastics Marketby Type (Rigid, Flexible), Polymer Type (PET, PVC, PP, PS, PC, PMMA), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Goods), and Region - Global Forecast To 2022"published by MarketsandMarkets', the Transparent Plastics Market is projected to grow from USD 101.97 Billion in 2017 to USD 137.75 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022. Increasing adoption of transparent plastics by end-use industries, improved shelf-life of packaged food products, high demand in emerging regions, and ease of customization are the key factors driving the growth of the Transparent Plastics Market.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/transparent-plastics-market-57341363.html

Among types, the rigid transparent plastics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Transparent Plastics Market in 2017.

Among polymer types, the PET segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Transparent Plastics Market in 2017.

Among applications, the packaging segment is expected to lead the Transparent Plastics Market in 2017.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for transparent plastics in 2017.

Some of the leading players operating in the Transparent Plastics Market include DuPont (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro (Germany), BASF (Germany), INEOS (UK), PPG Industries (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), LANXESS (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Denka (Japan), Trinseo (US), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan), and Arkema (France), among others.

