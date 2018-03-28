Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new supplier selection study on the cold chain logistics industry. A renowned cold chain logistics provider wanted to find ways to recognize performance gaps and expand their overall business performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005491/en/

Supplier Identification and Profiling Helps a Renowned Cold Chain Logistics Provider Improve Supply Chain Efficiency by 20%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the supplier selection experts at Infiniti, "Supplier selection solutions help businesses to drive customer demand and create a strong brand reputation for quality products."

The cold chain logistics industry is observing significant growth, driven mostly by the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive health products. The industry, at large, includes the transportation of temperature-sensitive products under controlled conditions. The persistent growth of the industry can be credited to factors like growth in the organized retail and increasing export demand for processed and frozen foods.

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to find and estimate the most suitable suppliers and rationalize their financial resources to meet the business requirements. The client was able to meet the regulatory standards to shape a solid reputation for quality products.

This supplier selection solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Select the right suppliers from a pool of suppliers

Assess capabilities

To know more, ask an analyst

This supplier selection solution provided predictive insights on:

Comparing pricing points

Establishing KPIs to analyze suppliers' strengths and weaknesses

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete supplier selection study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/cold-chain-logistics-supplier-selection

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005491/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us