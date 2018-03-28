Singlepoint, Inc.: Video: Kevin Harrington Joins SinglePoint Management to Provide Update on Commercial Roll Out and Blockchain initiatives

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) joined by original Shark Tank member Kevin Harrington releases its fourth video of the year recapping key events and providing shareholders insight to the company's progress. Company management is currently attending National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) in New York in an effort to start garnering the attention of institutional and family offices.

About NIBA:

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 143 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA Member/Attendees: NIBA's member firms have a 37-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $15 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million.

NIBA's network is comprised of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion assets under management.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SOURCE: SinglePoint Inc.